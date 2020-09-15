Kolton Lee Schroder went home to God on Tuesday, August 25, 2020 in Sandy, Utah. He was 25.
Kolton was born in Peoria, AZ on February 7, 1995 to Richard Clark Schroder and Penny Sue Anderson. He grew up mainly in the Gila Valley in south eastern Arizona. People remember him as a kid with voluminous curly hair and rocking his signature look of red cowboy boots with any outfit. Kolton grew into a sweet, sincere and charming man with a wonderful laugh and a passion for music. He became a talented writer and lyricist.
Kolton had a big heart and he cared about how people are treated. While he often led with comedy, his quirky sense of humor belied a sincere and thoughtful nature. He may not have opened up to many people, but he still wore his heart on his sleeve. If he was in, he was all in. If he loved you, you were one of the luckiest people on earth.
Those who loved Kolton will miss the smile that lit both the room and their hearts. We are grateful for the magic of his presence during his short life. His gentle soul has found peace; God has renewed his strength and he soars now on the wings of eagles.
Kolton is survived by his parents Richard and Michelle Schroder, his mother Penny Anderson, his siblings Cody & Nicole Schroder, Jennifer & Chris Braun, Nicole Mlynarek and his girlfriend Jade Ellison.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to this GoFundMe campaign to help defray expenses for Kolton’s sister who is necessarily moving from the apartment she shared with Kolton when he died.