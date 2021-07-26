Kurtis Camargo
Kurtis Camargo, a resident of Safford, passed away Saturday evening, July 17, 2021, at his residence. Kurt was 35.
Kurt was born Dec. 1, 1985 and grew up in Safford. He graduated from Safford High School, Class of 2004. Growing up, Kurt enjoyed playing sports, especially baseball.
Since the beginning Kurt found joy in hunting, fishing, and being outdoors with family and friends. He was always the life of the party, a mischievous jokester, and was able to make friends wherever he went. Kurt will continue to be remembered through his children, family, and friends.
Kurt is survived by: his girlfriend, Jenna Tafoya; his children, Anthony Tafoya, Mya Camargo and Kurtis Camargo; his mother, Donna Canaday (Mike); father, Danny Camargo (Debbie; siblings, Kevin Camargo (Alyssa), Kodie Canaday, Nicole Camargo, Cassandra Neuneker (John), Georgie Diaz and Brandon Diaz. Kurt was preceded in death by: his grandparents, Waylon and Cara Lee Brown; Manuel and Vera Camargo; and a sibling, Jessica Camargo.
Funeral services for Kurt will be conducted Saturday afternoon, July 31, 2021, at 2 p.m., at Vining Funeral Home’s “Chapel of the Valley”.
The family will receive friends Saturday afternoon, July 31, 2021, from 1 p.m. until service time at 2 p.m., also at the funeral home.
Online condolences may be offered at viningfuneralhome.com
Arrangements are entrusted to Vining Funeral Home.