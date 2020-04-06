Kwentin Hoyt Jernigan
It is with very heavy hearts that we announce that Kwentin Hoyt Jernigan entered into eternal rest on March 26, 2020. Kwentin was born on September 11, 2007, in Safford, Arizona, to parents Evan and Cecilia Jernigan.
From the moment he joined this world he began spreading laughter and joy to all that came to know him. He was not one to enjoy being the center of attention, yet he was always one to be involved. Kwentin loved sports and enjoyed his first year to be able to compete as a Duncan Wildkat.
He will most be remembered for his big heart, half smile and sense of humor. His quick wit and creativity will long be remembered, whether it was stories of Jeffrey Jeff Jefferson, Pizza Burgers, or his many songs that he would create; if a laugh was needed or sometimes even if it wasn’t needed (or appropriate) Kwentin would easily provide that laugh.
Kwentin was preceded in death by: his great-grandparents and maternal grandmother.
He is survived by: his dad; mom; sister, Ella; paternal grandparents, Marcia and Richard Jernigan; maternal grandpa, John Berney; multiple aunts, uncles, cousins, close friends and his Wildkat family.
At this time the family will conduct a private burial service at the Duncan Cemetery. A memorial service will be celebrated at a later date when public gatherings are deemed safe. The family wants to have an opportunity to celebrate Kwentin’s life with everyone that knew and loved him and their many supporters during this difficult time.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you consider a donation to the Duncan Athletics. Kwentin would want to make sure his teammates are taken care of.
Online condolences may be offered at viningfuneralhome.com
Arrangements are entrusted to Vining Funeral Home.