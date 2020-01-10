Lamar Cluff, 95, of Safford, passed into eternity Jan. 8, 2020, at his home.

A viewing and visitation will be held Friday, Jan. 17, 2020, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Safford Stake Center, beginning at 10 a.m., and the funeral service will begin at 11 a.m. with Bishop LaMont Whetten officiating. Interment will be in the Safford Cemetery.

Arrangements are under the direction of McDougal's Caldwell Funeral Chapel & Gila Valley Crematory.

Online condolences may be extended at www.caldwellfuneralchapel.com.

To send flowers to the family of Lewis Cluff, please visit Tribute Store.

Service information

Jan 17
Viewing
Friday, January 17, 2020
10:00AM-10:45AM
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
501 W. Catalina Drive
Safford, AZ 85546
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before Lewis's Viewing begins.
Jan 17
Funeral Service
Friday, January 17, 2020
11:00AM
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
501 W. Catalina Drive
Safford, AZ 85546
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before Lewis's Funeral Service begins.
Jan 17
Interment following funeral service
Friday, January 17, 2020
12:00AM
Safford Cemetery
450 W. Discovery Park Blvd
Safford, AZ 85546
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before Lewis's Interment following funeral service begins.

Tags

Load comments