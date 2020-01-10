Lamar Cluff, 95, of Safford, passed into eternity Jan. 8, 2020, at his home.
A viewing and visitation will be held Friday, Jan. 17, 2020, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Safford Stake Center, beginning at 10 a.m., and the funeral service will begin at 11 a.m. with Bishop LaMont Whetten officiating. Interment will be in the Safford Cemetery.
Arrangements are under the direction of McDougal's Caldwell Funeral Chapel & Gila Valley Crematory.
Online condolences may be extended at www.caldwellfuneralchapel.com.