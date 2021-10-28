Lanny Webb Oct 28, 2021 Oct 28, 2021 Updated 4 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Lanny WebbLanny Webb, of Safford, entered into life eternal Tuesday, Oct. 26, 2021, at the St. Mary’s Hospital in Tucson. He was 78.Private family services for Lanny will be conducted Monday, Nov. 1, 2021.Online condolences may be offered at viningfuneralhome.com.Arrangements are entrusted to Vining Funeral Home. To plant a tree in memory of Lanny Webb as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Condolence Hospital Arrangement St. Mary's Funeral Home Life Eternal Tucson Lanny Webb Load comments Most Popular Clifton couple make the most of holidays Two more Graham County residents die of COVID-19 PUSD hopes to have new high school by August 2025 Big Dreams: Local filmmakers want to showcase local talent and Gila Valley William Hoopes Found body believed to be that of missing woman EAC hosts its 55th Annual Band Day Harvest Fest Dog attack leads to rabies shots for Safford man Valley fever big problem in state, but not here Sign up for our email newsletters