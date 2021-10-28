Lanny Webb

Lanny Webb, of Safford, entered into life eternal Tuesday, Oct. 26, 2021, at the St. Mary’s Hospital in Tucson. He was 78.

Private family services for Lanny will be conducted Monday, Nov. 1, 2021.

Online condolences may be offered at viningfuneralhome.com.

Arrangements are entrusted to Vining Funeral Home.

To plant a tree in memory of Lanny Webb as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Load comments