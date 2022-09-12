Larky Leroy White fell asleep in death early Tuesday morning Sept. 6, 2022, with family members close by. We are truly broken-hearted and can’t imagine life without him.
Larky was born in Butte, Mont., to Ethelyne and Jack White on June 18, 1955. He later was joined by his brothers Dennis and Jack.
He married his high-school sweetheart and cherished friend, Michele, on Oct. 9, 1973. Three children were added to that happy family: Melissa, Larky (Geneil) and Kristopher (Katherine). Larky had 12 grandchildren, including his name’s sake Larky 3rd, and six great-grandchildren.
Although he stood a slight 5-foot-7, he was a giant of a man in many ways. He was a superb heavy-duty mechanic, working 47 years in the mining industry.
Larky enjoyed the outdoors, traveling, camping, muscle cars and spending time with his family. He also adored riding his ATV with his beloved wife, Michele.
Acquainted with the Oregon coast in later life, they visited often.
Larky endured several years of cancer treatments and fought hard to stay here with those he loved. Larky will be missed beyond words.
A small family gathering will be held at a later date.
Condolences can be sent to: White Family, c/o Dennis White, 3201 E HWY 70, Space 26, Safford, AZ 85546
To plant a tree in memory of Larky White as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.