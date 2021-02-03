On Thursday, Jan. 28, 2021, Larry Howard Morris, passed away at his home in Pima, Arizona, at the age of 86 surrounded by his family.
Larry was born June 14, 1934 in Safford, Arizona to Howard and Alta Morris. He married the love of his life, Betty Jean Costner for time and all eternity.
They raised three sons, Brent, John, and Morey, and two daughters, Carri and Trisha. Larry worked as a milkman then later became a partner with his dad in the grocery store business where he also learned how to cut meat. Years later he purchased the business from his father and turned it into a bakery, the Sugar Shack. It became a favorite place in the community for delicious donuts, cookies, pastries, and cakes.
Larry was proud of his hometown and his family. He served extensively in the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and in the community. Some of his church service included a stake mission, Stake Young Men’s Presidency, and Bishop. He served on many committees and boards in the community his entire life. His community service included serving on the Town Council, the school board, the Electric Co-op Board, and the utility board. He also served on the fire department, which he really enjoyed. He was fire chief for approximately 20 years. He was instrumental in building a new fire station and started a program with EMTs and paramedics for Pima. His son, Morey, followed in his footsteps and also served on the volunteer fire department which led to a lifelong career for him.
Larry felt one of his strengths was that he was persistent. His persistence and faith helped him power through many challenges and find joy in his life. He loved to help other people and brighten their day. He lived for 29 years to the day after his wife Betty passed away. He said, “I feel I’m still around so I can be grandpa and grandma.” Speaking of his children and grandchildren, he stated “….[I want them to remember] That I loved them. That I tried to share what I had with them, whether it was me, personally, or my home or whatever I had, they are welcome to it at any time. I hope they remember the generosity and the charity that I had in my heart for them.”
In retirement he enjoyed riding his 4-wheeler and spending time with friends. He reveled in his time with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. The most memorable phone call he received was when the kids would call to announce, “We’ve got a baby!” (a new grandchild). His great-grandchildren called him “Big Papa”. He had a workshop in his back yard where they were welcome to build and create with his tools, wood, paint, and supplies. His home was their home. Until his last days, he wanted his family in his home and around him. He leaves behind a legacy of the importance of and his love for his family. He will be greatly missed.
Larry is preceded in death by his parents, Howard and Alta Morris, his siblings Ellen and Theora, and his wife Betty. He is survived by his sister Sharon Kouts, his children, Brent (Evelyn), John (Allyson), Morey (Georgann), Carri Kelly (Tom), and Trisha Kempton (Shawn), 21 grandchildren and 41 great-grandchildren with two on the way.
A funeral service will be held on Sat., Feb. 6, 2021 at 1 pm. Refer to viningfuneralhome.com for details.