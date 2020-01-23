Larry Ivan Skinner
Larry Ivan Skinner, a resident of Thatcher, quietly entered into life eternal Monday morning, Jan. 20, 2020, at his residence, with his wife, Clydell, and their children at his bedside. Larry was 86.
Larry and Clydell (Sparks) were married for 61 years and had four children.
He retired from Eastern Arizona College.
Larry was survived by: his wife Clydell; his children, Kim Larkey (Duane), Devin Skinner, Wanell Costello (Bob) and Donald Skinner (Lachelle); 10 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren and three brothers.
He will be missed by all who knew him.
Funeral services for Larry will be conducted Saturday afternoon, Jan. 25, 2020, at 2 p.m., at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Thatcher Stake Center. Concluding services will follow in the Thatcher Cemetery.
The family will receive friends Friday evening, Jan. 24, 2020, from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m., at the Vining Funeral Home, and Saturday afternoon, from 1 p.m. until 1:45 p.m., at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Thatcher Stake Center Relief Society Room.
Online condolences may be offered at viningfuneralhome.com.
Arrangements are entrusted to Vining Funeral Home.