Larry Mortensen, of Safford, entered life eternal Tuesday evening, December 21, 2021, at the Sandstone of Tucson Rehab Center. Larry was 81.

Private Family Graveside Services for Larry were conducted Friday, December 24, 2021, at 10:00 a.m., in the Virden Cemetery.

Online condolences may be offered at viningfuneralhome.com

Arrangements were entrusted to Vining Funeral Home.

To plant a tree in memory of Larry Mortensen as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
