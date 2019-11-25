Larry O’Neil Busby
Larry O’Neil Busby, 87, a lifelong resident of the Gila Valley, passed into eternity Nov. 19, 2019, with his loving family at his side. He was born Feb. 28, 1932, in Thatcher to parents John David Busby and Lettie O’Neil Hunt Busby, with siblings, Angus, Melba, Scott, Robert, Olive, Marion and Alice.
Larry, a gifted entrepreneur, married the love of his life, Marie Maloy Busby, on May 1, 1951. Larry and Marie were blessed with five beautiful children: Richard Busby, Mark S. Busby, Twila Busby, Elisa Busby and Susquiana Figueroa.
Larry was a loving husband and father. Those who had the pleasure of knowing Larry knew that “family” included everyone he met.
Larry is survived by: his loving wife of 68 years, Marie Busby; his son, Mark Busby; his daughters, Twila Busby and Elisa Busby; his sister, Alice Prey; his brother, Marion Busby; 21 grandchildren; three great-grandchildren and many “magnetic children” who gravitated to the family.
He is preceded in death by: his parents, John and Lettie Busby; his son, Richard Busby; his grandson, Jason Busby; and his siblings, Angus, Melba, Scott, Robert and Olive.
A viewing for Larry will be held Friday, Nov. 22, 2019, from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m., at the McDougal’s Caldwell Funeral Chapel, and again Saturday morning, Nov. 23, 2019, beginning at 9 a.m., at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Solomon Chapel. Funeral services will begin at 10 a.m., with Bishop Joe Robles conducting. A private interment will be held at a later date in the Gila Valley Memorial Gardens Cemetery on Airport Road in Safford.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to Heifer International at heifer.org.
Arrangements are under the direction of McDougal’s Caldwell Funeral Chapel & Gila Valley Crematory.
Online condolences may be extended at www.caldwellfunerlachapel.com.