LaRue Hancock Harris, of Safford, entered eternal life Thursday, Dec. 2, 2021, at the Haven of Safford. LaRue was 91.

Funeral services for LaRue will be conducted Friday, Dec. 10, 2021, at noon, at the Solomonville Chapel. Concluding services will follow in the Safford Cemetery.

Viewing Friday morning from 11 a.m. until 11:45 a.m., at the Solomonville Chapel Relief Society Room.

Online condolences may be offered at viningfuneralhome.com.

Arrangements are entrusted to Vining Funeral Home.

To plant a tree in memory of LaRue Harris as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

