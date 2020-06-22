LaVana Price Germaine Parke
The 13th of September, 1933 in Tucson AZ a chubby baby girl with long black hair was born to Hyrum LaVar and LaVona Jones Price; they named her LaVana. LaVana’s father Hyrum was working so hard to finish the adobe home he was building in Binghampton, AZ for his daughter to come home to. He kept ignoring the pain in his side. As the newborn LaVana came home from the hospital, her father went into the hospital where he soon died from appendicitis. This was just the first of the many trials that LaVana would gracefully endure throughout her life.
LaVana grew up in the small Latter-day Saint community of Binghampton, just outside of Tucson. There, LaVana attended grade school and was the third fastest student in her sixth grade class, and she was one of the tallest at 5’11. While just a girl, LaVana decided she wanted to learn to play the piano and begged her mom to let her take piano lessons. LaVana was very dedicated to her piano playing which she played beautifully. She gave lessons to many students for over 60+ years.
LaVana struggled with shyness as a young girl; and to help her overcome this, LaVana’s Aunt Faye would have her sit on a bench in town and say “How do you do?” as people walked by her bench. You would never guess that LaVana was ever a shy child as later in life she was so friendly and outgoing to all. LaVana was delighted to visit with anyone that stopped by for a chat. She often shared her words of wisdom and encouragement. Her words often made a burden lighter or gave great advice on how to handle a difficult situation.
At the age of sixteen, LaVana met Edward R. Germaine. After a brief courtship they married on Jun 22, 1950. They had their first child, Quinton, in 1951. While he was still a baby, LaVana got rheumatic fever that left her very ill for quite some time. She endured many health challenges through the rest of her life with patience and faith in God’s plan for her. After LaVana recovered, she had her second son, Timothy, and then two lovely daughters, Rebecca and Jeanine. LaVana always loved children and was so kind to them. LaVana decided she wanted more children and so adopted Reo, Cody, Dolan, Sean and Heidi. They were added to the Germaine Family and became her beloved children.
LaVana loved each of her children and delighted in sewing clothes for them. She made countless loaves of bread and bottled many wonderful jars of produce from her garden. Despite money hardships, LaVana always set a beautifully laid table for family meals, often with wildflowers picked and set in a jar.
LaVana enjoyed making quilts for others throughout her life. She would often piece them and then quilt or tie them. Besides making quilts, LaVana loved to read. She delighted in a good book and surrounded herself with them. LaVana was always learning and loved to discuss what she was reading. LaVana spent many years teaching the gospel at church and sharing her testimony of the Savior. Later in life, when LaVana was single, she began corresponding with a very kind man named Val Parke. They wed and had 10 wonderful years together. They served a mission in Austin, Texas which is something LaVana always longed to do. LaVana enjoyed attending the temple and did so faithfully.
LaVana was such an example of patience, kindness and faith to all who knew her. She cheerfully endured every trial with optimism and hope. LaVana was industrious with her time and talents. She lovingly gave so much service throughout her life in all the places she lived: Binghampton, Gallup NM, Sacramento CA,Waterflow NM, Duncan and Thatcher. A light of peace & joy went out of this world when LaVana, age 86, passed on to eternal life on June 16, 2020. She was laid to rest in the Franklin Cemetery on June 20, 2020.
She is survived by her children: Quinton (Carol), Tim, Cody all of Duncan, Rebecca (Scott Pugmire) of Albuquerque, NM, Jeanine (Gabe Munguia) of Phoenix, Dolan (Cindy) of Tucson, Sean of Pennsylvania, Heidi of Las Vegas. Her sister Louise (Curt Jorgensen) of Thatcher, and her brother David Hawkins and John Hawkins of Farmington, NM. LaVana is preceded in death by her parents, brother Norman Price and her son Reo (Gaira) Germaine.