Lawrence Ray Mansur

Laurence Ray Mansur died on July 6, 2022, at his summer home in Minnesota after a long illness. He was born in Phoenix, Ariz., Oct. 19, 1942, the son of Cline and Betty Jo Mansur. Larry was an Eagle Scout and graduated from Oklahoma University with a degree in mechanical engineering. He then completed a medical degree from the Oklahoma University in 1966. After an internship at Good Samaritan Hospital in Phoenix, Larry served three years in the Air Force in San Antonio. In 1972, Larry joined the practice of Dr. Tom Jenson and Dr. Bill Sullivan at the Gila Valley Clinic. He practiced in Safford for 13 years before returning to his hometown, Tulsa. In Tulsa he practiced medicine another twenty-five years at the Springer Clinic. He found time for building and flying helicopters and gentleman farming. He was active in the community of Westport, Okla., and a long time member of First Presbyterian Church, Tulsa. Surviving Larry are his wife Lynn Edward Mansur, daughters Cathy and Kyle Mansur, three grandchildren, and two great granddaughters, as well as brothers Tom and Brent and their families. Larry joins many other physicians who have practiced in Safford and are now deceased. His family hope that he will be remembered by the those he helped.
To plant a tree in memory of Lawrence Mansur as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.