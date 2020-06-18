LeAnn Farley passed away peacefully with her daughter and grand-daughter at her side Monday, June 15, 2020.
LeAnn was born on 26th of November 1961 to Wilson & Violet Farley. LeAnn went camping and fishing with the family in her younger years. She learned early on to have a love of animals. She would carry that with her all of her life.
LeAnn lived in the Gila Valley and attended Safford schools. She lived her life as a free spirit.
LeAnn was more like her Mom, Violet, than she thought. She went to work for Kachina Mineral Springs like her mom and enjoyed the work. Being a masseuse was her life. Her customers would always ask for her by name. She had the knack of making you feel a lot better after one of her massages. She worked there for over 20 plus years.
LeAnn was a very loving and caring mother and grandmother. Raising her granddaughter Destiny was good for LeAnn. She enjoyed traveling with Destiny to Canada and Mexico.
LeAnn is preceded in death by her parents Wilson & Violet Farley.
She is survived by her son Bobby (Angelia) Chapin of Gilbert, Az, her daughter Bonnie Chapin of Safford, and her grandchildren: Cortney Chapin, Destiny Chapin, Tyler Way and Michael Rain. She is also survived by her brothers: Arthur (Beverly) Pritchard of Safford, Larry (Wanda) Pritchard of Tucson, AZ and sisters: Polly Lynn (Dale) Gatlin of Safford, and Vickie (Roger) Adair of Pinetop, AZ and 3 nieces & 6 nephews. LeAnn will be missed by all. May she now rest in peace.
