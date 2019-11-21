Leila Daisy Urrea
Leila Daisy Urrea, 6, of Safford earned her angel wings Nov. 14, 2019, at the Mt. Graham Regional Medical Center after a 17-month courageous battle with cancer.
Leila was born May 9, 2013, in Safford. She was spunky, free-spirited and full of life. She loved to dance and entertained everyone with her creative dance moves. Listening to music, singing and making videos of her doing all this were also loves of hers. When she wasn’t dancing, she spent her days making crafts, building Lego kits and baking with her mom. She was a brave girl who showed great strength while having to endure this disease. Leila always had faith in her recovery stating, “I’m going to kick cancer’s “butt.”
Leila is survived by: her parents, Victoria and Michael; her brothers, Michael and Boomer; and her puppy, Poppy.
Welcoming her to His Heavenly home with open arms are her grandmother, Teresa Urrea; and her grandfathers, Clarence Urrea and Manuel Jaramillo Jr.
The family would like to thank the doctors, nurses and staff of Phoenix Children’s Hospital and a very special thanks to Tajma Palma, of GVC. The family appreciates all of the prayers, love and support from the community during her valiant battle.
Funeral services for Leila will be conducted Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019, at 10 a.m., at the David M. Player Center for the Arts by Pastor Mary Dotson, of the Safford First United Methodist Church. Concluding services will follow in the Safford Cemetery.
Online condolences may be offered at viningfuneralhome.com.
Arrangements are entrusted to Vining Funeral Home.