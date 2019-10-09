Leola Ann Smith, 77, of De Leon, Texas, and formerly of Arizona, met her Lord and Savior on Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019. She was born Aug. 29, 1942, in Los Angeles to Leo C. Hooper and Ruby Palmer Hooper.
Leola grew up in Arizona and graduated from Arizona State University with both her bachelor’s and master’s degrees in special education. She worked her entire career in special education and founded the Discovery Plus Charter School, an accomplishment she was very proud of.
Leola worked all of her teaching career throughout Graham County. She loved devoting her time to helping children learn and grow.
She was a long time member of The Church of Christ of Latter-day Saints and joined the Comanche Church when she and Fred moved to De Leon from Central in 2006.
She enjoyed many hobbies, including playing the piano, scrapbooking, traveling, and caring for her large family. She was a devoted servant to Christ, a loving wife, a caring mother, doting grandmother and special friend to many. She will be missed by all who knew and loved her.
She is survived by: her husband of 34 years, Fred Smith; sons, Leon Hinton and wife, Debbi, Rodney Hinton, Wyatt Hinton and wife, Ashton, and Ted Hinton; daughter, Danette Hinton; stepson, Clint Smith; grandchildren, Josh Hinton, Skyler Hinton, Landon Hinton, Teagan Hinton, Baker Hinton, Christopher Hinton, Brandon Hinton, Dusty Hinton, Ashley Hinton, Hunter Hinton, Ann Hinton, Gunner Hinton, Stacen Hinton and Sophie Hinton; six great-grandchildren; brother, Steve Hooper; sisters, Cora Wilson, Murna Curtis and Jo Layton; and numerous nieces, nephews and other extended family.
She was preceded in death by: her parents, Leo and Ruby Hooper; Farrell Dan Hinton; son, Ross Hinton; granddaughter, Natalie Hinton; grandson, Ben Lund; and sister, Kathy Brown.
The Smith family will receive friends Friday, Oct. 11, 2019, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at McDougal’s Caldwell Funeral Chapel in Safford. Funeral services will be held Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019, at 10 a.m., at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Pima. Interment will follow in Pima Cemetery.
Condolences may be offered online at www.nowlinandersfh.com as well as www.cladwellfuneralchapel.com/notices/Leola-Smith.