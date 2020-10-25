Leonard Rolla Williams was born in Tucson, AZ, Dec. 18, 1939, to Rolla and Velva Williams. He was the oldest of 12 children. His father moved the family 40 times chasing work over the years. After serving a full-time mission to Mexico, Leonard served in the Air National Guard and worked many other jobs around the western part of the US.
Leonard eventually found his way to the Gila Valley where he met his eternal companion, Neomi Childers. He and Neomi were sealed in the Mesa AZ Temple on May 27, 1978 and have lived in the same house for the last 42 years. Together they were blessed with four children, 12 grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.
After discovering that he was never going to become a farmer, he went to work for the Arizona Department of Corrections where he had a successful career. Leonard held multiple callings in The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints; including many years of temple service with his wife. He enjoyed any outdoor activity, but fishing was always his favorite. He took his family on a camping vacation every summer, exploring many beautiful parts of the western USA.
Leonard entered into eternal life peacefully with his wife at his side on the morning of October 20, 2020, in Safford, at the age of 80. He was preceded in death by: his parents, three siblings and one grandson. He leaves behind: his wife who he adored, four children, 11 grandchildren, and eight great-grandchildren. He was an exceptional husband and father. He will truly be missed.
Funeral services will be conducted on Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020, at the Vining Funeral Home in Safford. A viewing will begin at 9 a.m., followed by the service at 10 a.m. He will then be laid to rest in the Safford cemetery. All are invited to attend.
