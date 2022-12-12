Leonard Tellez

Leonard kicked the bucket on December 12, 2022 at the young age of 59 surrounded by his closest family members. We believe he died on purpose due to the continued downfall of humanity or climate change. Honestly, it could have been anything.
Leonard was born to Carmen and Frank Sr. He was an alumni of Safford High School (Go Bulldogs), where he played football, baseball, and wrestled. Shortly after high school, he enlisted in the US Army as a military police and served in the Desert Storm War, where he met his wife, Debbie. Together, they had three loving daughters.
After the war, he realized how terrible it was to follow a schedule and have a boss, so he became a dedicated stay at home dad. Following Leonard's wishes--because remember he was his own boss--there will be no service, but he asks you to remember the times he made you laugh and how he knew more curse words than anyone else.
His memories and attitude live on through his wife Debbie, son Michael, son-in-law Devon, his three daughters-Sara, Samantha, Gabriella-, and his grandson Liam. Oh, and let's not forget his favorite grand-dog, Stark.
Leonard will be missed beyond words.
Another one bites the dust.
Leonard asked for no funeral arrangements.
