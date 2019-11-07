Leora McBride Taylor
On Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019, Leora McBride Taylor passed away, with her husband by her side, in Albuquerque, N.M. She was 74.
Leora was the seventh child of Phil and Delsa McBride, of Pima. She and her husband, Douglas Taylor, had eight children that they raised in Pima and Mesa.
She loved working with children and spent time working as a classroom aide, a playground aide, a cafeteria worker and finished her career as an aide at the Dan Hinton School in Pima. Leora enjoyed her time working there with her older sister, Norma, especially the times that they were able to put on programs for the community.
In recent years, she has enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren on Mount Graham, at Disneyland and at the beach.
Throughout her life, Leora was a faithful member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, serving in many different organizations.
Funeral services for Leora will be conducted Monday morning, Nov. 11, 2019, at 10 a.m., at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Pima Stake Center by Bishop Jace Nelson, of the Pima First Ward. Concluding services will follow in the Pima Cemetery.
The family will receive friends Sunday evening, Nov. 10, 2019, from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m., at the Vining Funeral Home, and Monday morning from 9 a.m. until 9:45 a.m., at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Pima Stake Center Relief Society Room.
Online condolences may be offered at viningfuneralhome.com.
Arrangements are entrusted to Vining Funeral Home.