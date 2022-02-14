LeRoy E. Schneidewent born in Lady Smith Wisconsin, October 1st, 1936 (85), and died peacefully on January 30, 2022 with family by his side in Tucson Arizona.
Preceded by first wife Ethel Mae Schneidewent (2006), son, Scott E. Schneidewent (2019) and second wife Gay B. Burgher (2021). Parents Bert and Thelma Schneidewent.
Survived by daughters, Anita Barber, Dawn (Stephen) Black, Louise (Butch) Rothmeier. Eight grandchildren and many great grandchildren. Brothers Raymond (Mona) Schneidewent, Glen (Jean) Schneidewent.
LeRoy started as a young farmer working with dairy cows and as his family grew he decided to move to the big city in St. Paul Minnesota.
There taking a job with Curtis 1000 and working with them for more than twenty years. LeRoy his young family and close friends enjoyed camping, travelling and snowmobiling together. He was also an avid hunter.
Following the removal of his cancerous lung. He was given 6-12 months to live at which point he decided he was going to live.
LeRoy and Ethel moved to Bruce Wisconsin, purchased some highland cattle and Butternut Ridge Farm was born.
They also enjoyed travelling the states visiting family and friends in their fifth wheel camper trailer.
In 2000 they decided the winters were to hard on LeRoy so the settled at Safford Ranch, Safford Arizona. There they made friends, played bingo, dominoes and lots of pot lucks. LeRoy liked to make friends and have a good chat. Always willing to help where he could. He was a member of the local search and rescue team for several years.
After marrying Gay in 2008, LeRoy and Gay moved out of Safford a short distance but continued to travel and camp.
They travelled to Hawaii, Alaska and many of the lower 48 states.
He was liked and loved by many.
