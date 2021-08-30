Leslie Ann Crawford (Roseberry) entered into eternal rest on Aug. 25, 2021 in Safford. She was 47-years-old. Leslie’s unexpected death has not overshadowed her exemplary life as she always showed courage in facing life challenges with a smile. Her legacy will live on through her three young children.
Leslie was born in Morenci, Arizona on July 7, 1974 to Ronald and Carolyn Roseberry. She was a lifelong resident of the Gila Valley and worked as a manager at Fed-Ex. Leslie was raised in Safford and graduated from Safford High School. She later attended Eastern Arizona College where she completed her associates degree and then completed her undergraduate studies at Arizona State University.
Leslie loved music, theater, and enjoyed attending a variety of concerts, a love that she passed on to her three children. She was a talented baker and was often called upon to decorate wedding cakes for friends and family. She would prepare Christmas cookies and plates to be delivered to members of the community and her family. Leslie loved the holidays and was a young soul who lived life to its fullest. Leslie had a passion for cinema and had a masterful wit about her.
She was a devout member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and served in several callings within the church.
Leslie joins her father, Ronald Jay Roseberry, in eternal rest with her Heavenly Father and is survived by: her three children, Skylar Lynn, Ava Helena, and Gavin Warner Crawford; her mother, Carolyn Roseberry; her sisters, Michelle Colbert, Darlene Farnsworth; her brothers, Bryan Jay, Garrett Lyle, and Farrell Lee Roseberry.
Funeral services for Leslie will be conducted Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021, at 9:30 a.m., at Vining Funeral Home’s “Chapel of the Valley,” by Bishop Paul Badger of the Safford 2nd Ward. Concluding services will follow in the Thatcher Cemetery.
Family will receive friends Saturday morning, Sept. 4, 2021, from 8:30 a.m. until service time at 9:30 a.m., at the Vining Funeral Home