Leslie Hathaway, 74, of Safford, passed away on July 31, 2020. He was born on August 18, 1945, in Birmingham, England to Walter & Phyllis Hathaway. Leslie was one of three children, his brother Raymond and his sister Anne.
Leslie graduated from Cousino High School in Warren, Michigan with the class of 1965. In December of 1966, Leslie married Sharon Wisniewsky and they were blessed with three children, Philip, Christopher, and Ethan.
The young couple came to the Gila Valley where Leslie attended Eastern Arizona College, graduating with his associate's degree. From there he earned his bachelor’s degree in elementary education and his master’s degree in special education through Northern Arizona University. Leslie then began working for the San Carlos School District from where he worked until retiring.
He enjoyed collecting old west revolvers and lever-action rifles, watching classic movies and Nascar, target shooting with his sons, and spending time with family, friends, and his dogs Fez & Baxter.
Leslie is survived by his wife Sharon (Wisniewsky) Hathaway, sons Philip (Judy) Hathaway of Safford, AZ, and Christopher (Shawna) Hathaway of Lemoore, CA, his grandchildren Zachary, Derek, and Ryan Hathaway, his great-granddaughter Kinsley Hathaway, and his sister Anne Fulmer.
He is preceded in death by his parents Walter and Phyllis, and his son Ethan Hathaway.
Due to the current pandemic, a Celebration of Life in his honor will be held at a later date.
Arrangements are under the direction of McDougal’s Caldwell Funeral Chapel & Gila Valley Crematory. Online condolences may be extended at www.caldwellfuneralchapel.com.