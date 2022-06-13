Leticia “Lety” Borjon Mata, 64, passed away in Reno, NV on March 20, 2022 surrounded by loved ones near and far.
Lety was born on July 20, 1957 to Juan and Refugio (Macias) Borjon in Morenci, AZ. Lety graduated from Safford High School in 1975. She spent 10 years in Silver City, NM raising her family before returning with them to Safford, AZ. In Safford, Lety continued to raise her family and got to love on her grandchildren. She loved to cook, care for others, listen to music, dance, and Elvis Presley. She also enjoyed spending time at the Fairgrounds watching baseball and softball games. She later moved to Reno, NV to be with family and closer to her grandchildren.
Lety is survived by her children Maggie (Bernardo) Torres of Hesperia, CA, Art (Jen) Mata of Dallas, TX, Cyndi Mata and Chicho Mata both of Reno, NV, 11 grandchildren and 13 great grandchildren.
The family will hold a rosary at 11:00 am and mass at 12:00 pm on Friday, June 17 at St Rose of Lima Parish in Safford, AZ. Lety’s ashes will be laid to rest at Safford Cemetery on Saturday, June 18 at 11:00 am with a celebration of life to follow at the Agriculture Building at the Safford Fairgrounds. The family requests on Saturday you wear tie-dye to join in celebration of Letys life and legacy.
