Leverne Tinney

Born to life: August 25, 1925
Born to eternal life: July 14, 2020
Leverne has journeyed to his forever home in heaven. Leverne passed over peacefully at home with family by his side.
He was an enrolled member of the Cherokee Tribe , as were his parents, Franklin Nathan Tinney and Ella Mae Jobe nee McCrary.
He was a WWII Veteran serving in the US Navy aboard the USS Franklin.
Animals enriched his life and he would be honored to have donations made to
“There is no death - only a change of worlds,” Chief Seattle
No services will be held.
