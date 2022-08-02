Linda G. Miller

Linda Georgie Miller, 81, beloved wife, mother, grandmother, and great grandmother, passed away on July 29, 2022, at home in Gilbert. Memorial services will be held on Friday, August 5, 2022 at 10AM at Bunker’s University Chapel in Mesa. For more information go to www.bunkerfuneral.com. Linda was born to Elnora (Long) Herlacher and George Mathews in Pima, Arizona on March 31, 1941. She graduated an accomplished scholar and outstanding athlete from Pima High School in 1959, attended Eastern Arizona College, and graduated with a degree in Business Administration from the University of Phoenix. To support her family, Linda held many jobs, including starting a preschool in Pima and in Clifton (“Linda’s Little Learners”), worked as a librarian, for the Copper Era newspaper, Phelps Dodge, and as an optician to name a few. She ended her career in banking as a vice president with Bank One. She retired in 1999. Linda adored her husband, Jim, a man she considered her soulmate. Linda was dedicated to her family and was never happier than when she was with them. She loved her children and great grandchildren, but her grandchildren were truly the light of her life. She is survived by her husband, James “Jimmy” Miller, the love of her life; four children, Justin Upton, Stephanie Espinoza, Heather Evans, Corbett Upton, and stepchildren Jason Miller and Michelle Bunger; 10 grandchildren: Derek and Trevor Espinoza, Haley, Ryan, and Hilary Evans, Shannon Upton, Kailey Devries, Nick Bunger, Hannah and Zoey Miller; and six great grandchildren: Lyla, Leo, Alea, Daphne, Isaac, Elliott. She is also survived by her sisters Anita Plant and Nora “Jeannie” Kuczynski. She is preceded in death by her mother and father, brother James “Butch” Mathews, son-in-law Rodger Evans, the father of her children, Larry Upton, and her grandparents Earl and Velva Long.
