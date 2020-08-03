Linda Kay Murphy
Linda Kay Murphy, 70, wife of David Floyd Murphy of Safford, Arizona, passed into eternity on July 13, 2020, at the Mount Graham Regional Medical Center.
Linda began life as Linda Kay Adams on June 24, 1950, in Superior, Arizona. She spent the early part of her life living in Florence and Coolidge, Arizona. Linda moved to San Diego, California as a young teen with her mother, her two brothers, and stepfather, where she attended junior high school. She later moved back to Arizona to live with her aunt and attended Phoenix Union High School. After high school, Linda obtained a cosmetology license and operated a small beauty shop in Coolidge.
When she was in her mid-thirties, Linda moved to Safford with her four children, Larry, April, Brandie, and Lucinda. Here she found employment as a hairdresser, eventually owning two different hair salons. It was during this time of her life that she met her future husband, David Murphy. The two were married and sealed together in the Mesa Arizona Temple of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints on June 21, 1991. David and Linda lived in Safford, Arizona, and Silver City, New Mexico over the next 29 years.
Linda learned to play the guitar around the same time she met David, eventually playing over 1,000 professional jobs as a guitarist. She also enjoyed making cloth and porcelain dolls along with many other crafts and hobbies.
Linda is survived by: her husband, David Murphy; brothers, Mike (Theresa) Adams, Danny (Myrna) Adams, Thomas Adams, Lewis Adams; sisters, Billie (Orlando) Gonzales, Cindy Neumann; her four children, Larry Martin (Melinda), April Garcia, Brandie Martin, Lucinda Murphy; and four step-children, Jay Murphy, Kim (Scott) Haralson, Patrick (Melissa) Murphy, Christopher (Colleen) Murphy; 20 grandchildren, and 17 great-grandchildren.
Linda is preceded in death by: her father, Lewis James Adams; her mother, Lucinda Catherine (Starns) Easo; her sister, Jeannie Chenoweth; brother, David Merklin; and granddaughters, Sabrina Marie Martin, and Emily Leanne Martin.
A memorial service for Linda will be conducted for family and friends on Saturday, August 8, 2020, at 2 p.m., at the Mount Graham Chapel of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 3722 US Highway 191, Safford, AZ. (across from the fairgrounds).
Linda will be missed by all!
Memorial service location or date may be changed due to current COVID-19 restrictions.
Online condolences may be offered at viningfuneralhome.com
Arrangements are entrusted to Vining Funeral Home.