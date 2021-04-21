Linda Sue Marshall was born to Max Henry Wignall and Florence Taylor Wignall on April 7, 1943 in Safford, Arizona. She passed away peacefully on April 19, 2021 in Safford, Arizona, with loving family by her side after a brief illness and hospital stay. She was 78 years old.
Linda married Steve Marshall on Aug. 14, 1970 in Safford, Arizona. Their marriage was later solemnized in the Mesa Arizona Temple. They each brought three children to the union.
Linda was a devoted member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She served in various leadership callings in the Relief Society, Young Women, and Primary organizations. She served as Relief Society President five times. Her favorite calling was as a primary teacher. She loved the children and they loved her. Her life was filled with countless acts of kindness and service to others.
Linda loved quilting, cooking, gardening, canning and decorating. She was a wonderful cook and hostess and loved to take care of others. That same care was reflected in her great love for animals. She made a quilt for each of her children and grandchildren which serve as cherished reminders of her love. And, because of her extraordinary labors, Thanksgiving will always evoke fond thoughts of Arizona and Grandma and Grandpa’s house.
Linda is survived by her loving husband, Steve; siblings, Maxine Taylor (Terry), Vicky Kinnison (Gary), Jerry Wignall (Illene); children, Denise Norton Larsen, Lori Ann Van Dreal, Kris Dee McKinley (Brent), Shannon René Henson (Jon), and her daughter-in-law, Lisa; 19 grandchildren and 18 (soon to be 19) great-grandchildren.
She is preceded in death by her loving parents; daughter, Lane Marshall; son, Anthony “Tony” Burns Marshall; and son-in-law, Nolan Kay Larsen.
Family will receive friends Friday, April 23, 2021, from 9-10:45 a.m., in the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Ft. Thomas Relief Society Room.
Funeral services will be conducted at 11 a.m., at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Ft. Thomas Chapel. The graveside service and interment will follow at the Eden Cemetery.
Online condolences may be offered at viningfuneralhome.com.
Arrangements are entrusted to Vining Funeral Home.