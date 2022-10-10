Linda Taylor Mortensen Scrowther Moore

Linda Taylor Mortensen Scrowther Moore, 81, passed away on Oct. 4, 2022, in Mesa, Ariz., after a brief illness. Linda was born on Jan. 4, 1941, in Safford, Ariz., to Grant Cardon Taylor and Ione Ellen Johnson Taylor.

Predeceased by her son Lee Cardon Mortensen, daughter Lisa Louise Mortensen Wolcott, and her parents, Linda is survived by her husband, Art Moore; daughter Leslie (Brian) Thorne, son Lyn Mortensen; grandchildren Lauren Wallace (Jason) Ray, Demi (Anthony) Rainaldi, Taylor Brog (Dominic Garcia), Brenna Mortensen (Eddy Yunkherr), Gwenyth Mortensen and Dylan Brog (Shalynn Peterson), and great-grandchildren Korben Ray and Addelyn Rainaldi. She is also survived by her sister, Kay (Bob) Nixon, nieces, nephews, and extended family.

