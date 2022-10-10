Linda Taylor Mortensen Scrowther Moore, 81, passed away on Oct. 4, 2022, in Mesa, Ariz., after a brief illness. Linda was born on Jan. 4, 1941, in Safford, Ariz., to Grant Cardon Taylor and Ione Ellen Johnson Taylor.
Predeceased by her son Lee Cardon Mortensen, daughter Lisa Louise Mortensen Wolcott, and her parents, Linda is survived by her husband, Art Moore; daughter Leslie (Brian) Thorne, son Lyn Mortensen; grandchildren Lauren Wallace (Jason) Ray, Demi (Anthony) Rainaldi, Taylor Brog (Dominic Garcia), Brenna Mortensen (Eddy Yunkherr), Gwenyth Mortensen and Dylan Brog (Shalynn Peterson), and great-grandchildren Korben Ray and Addelyn Rainaldi. She is also survived by her sister, Kay (Bob) Nixon, nieces, nephews, and extended family.
Linda grew up in a loving home in Safford, Ariz. She graduated from Safford High School in 1959. She attended Eastern Arizona College then Arizona State University, receiving a bachelor’s degree in elementary education. Linda worked for 30 years as an educator. Linda was active in the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She especially enjoyed her callings in Relief Society.
Linda married Lyle Mortensen, had four children, and then later divorced. Linda then married Bruce Scrowther until his passing. She reconnected with Art Moore in 2009 and they fell head-over-heals in love. The day they got married, later that evening, they attended their 50th high school class reunion in Safford.
Linda was known as intelligent, musical, a great athlete and an awesome teacher. She was an incredibly self-sacrificing mom, a wonderful big sister and loving wife. She had a great laugh and a fun sense of humor. People loved to be around her and in her home. Her home was always beautifully decorated. She was a fabulous hostess and threw the best parties. She especially loved the holidays, notably Christmas and Halloween. She had a green thumb like her dad, with roses being her favorite flower. Her yard was the envy of all around her. She was so stylish, always totally put together and loved to change her hair color all the time. She always kept us guessing.
Though Linda suffered the loss of two of her children, she still kept her heart open and loving. She was fierce and brave and taught her family to keep going. She always wanted the best for her family. She will be greatly missed.
A private graveside service for the immediate family will be held at the Thatcher Cemetery.
