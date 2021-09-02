Lloyd Brent Peck, age 74, entered into rest Aug. 28, 2021 at the Veteran's Hospital in Tucson. He was born Aug. 22, 1947 Lloyd Peck and Patsy Joyce Talley. His brother, Bruce, joined the family in 1951.
Brent enlisted into the Air Force in 1965 and was honorably discharged in 1969. He worked at many jobs growing up, and became a heavy equipment mechanic. He worked for M. M. Sundt for many years and later for FNF Construction retiring in 2000. He also owned and operated Peck's Car Wash and Tony Jr.'s Buggy Shop. He and his brother Bruce opened Peck's Welding and did welding, metal fabricating, and sold steel.
Some people knew him as Lloyd, and some knew him as Brent, causing confusion at times, but almost everyone knew him as a friend.
He is survived by his wife, Jennifer; his son, Bill (Jessica); and two grandchildren, Creedence James and Grace, all of Safford; his brother Larry of Safford, and sister Marla Ann Hannah of Mesa.
Brent is preceded in death by his parents and his brothers Sonny and Bruce.
Services for Brent will be held on Thursday, Sept. 9, 2021, beginning with a viewing at 9 a.m. followed by the funeral service at 10 at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Safford Stake Center with interment in the Graham Cemetery following services.
The family is requesting donations be made to the Fisher House at Southern Arizona VA Health Care System (SAVAHCS) in Tucson.