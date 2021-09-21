On Thursday, Sept. 16, 2021, Lola Joy Johnson, lovingly known as “Lum”, passed away at the age of 89.
Lola was born on Monday, Sept. 21, 1931, in Wickenburg, Arizona to James and Bessie Cameron. She grew up in Wickenburg where she attended school and completed her formal education.
On Dec. 2, 1948, she married Bradford Johnson. Together they raised three children, two daughters, Lynn and Suzy, and a son, Jim. Her and Brad’s later years were spent on Eagle Creek in Southeastern Arizona where they built a home and then later, at their farm in Safford, Arizona.
Lola had many interests and hobbies which included reading, cross stitch, painting, and gardening. She loved attending church and bible studies and took every opportunity to give to and bless others with the love of Christ.
Lola was preceded in death by her parents, James and Bessie; older sister, Kimmy Kendall; and husband, Brad. She is survived by her oldest sister, Bonnie Sorrells; children, Lynn (Scott) Layton, Jim Johnson, Suzy Criner; many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews.
An earthly celebration of life will be held at a later date. A heavenly celebration has already begun! Sherrell-Westbury Funeral Home, 212 E. College Street, Jackson, GA, is serving the Johnson family.
