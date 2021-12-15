Lonny J Reynolds, a long term resident of Duncan, AZ passed away the morning of December 11, 2021, due to complications from COVID-19.
Lonny was born in St. Johns, AZ on June 24, 1960. He grew up in the rural community of Luna, NM. During high school Lonny was a member of FFA, enjoyed riding bulls, and played football. Upon graduating, Lonny enlisted in the U.S. Air Force where he spent most of his enlisted years stationed in England.
In 1988, Lonny met the love of his life (Mary) while working as a sous chef in Laughlin, NV. The two wed in 1989 and proceeded to have their first born child, Elece, the following year. The couple then moved to Estancia, NM where they had their second born, Matthew.
Lonny moved his family to Duncan, AZ in 1999 to help run the family hay farm. He both had his third born, Tucker, and started his career as an equipment operator at the Morenci mine in 2004. Lonny finally retired from the mine in 2019 to pursue a lifelong dream of his: starting his own farm with his son Matthew.
Lonny will be remembered as many things: An extraordinary dart player. Somebody who could carry a tune and was often caught singing goofy songs to his dogs. A hard worker who farmed on all his days off at the mine to provide for his family. But most of all.... Lonny was a loving husband/father/son/friend. He will be missed dearly.
Lonny is survived by his wife Mary Reynolds, his children Elece, Matthew, and Tucker Reynolds, his father Leon Reynolds, his sister Linda Modgling, his brother Larry Reynolds and his unborn grandson Matthew JR.
He is preceded in death by his mother Patsy Reynolds.
Services for Lonny will be held on Saturday, December 18, 2021, beginning with a Viewing at 8:30 a.m. followed by the Funeral Service at 10:00 a.m. at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Duncan Stake Center, with interment in the Duncan Cemetery.
