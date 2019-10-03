Loretta May Peek
Loretta May Peek, 76, of Safford, passed away Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019, at her home. She was born March 11, 1943, in Duncan to Wilford and Dortha McGrath.
Loretta graduated from Duncan High School, class of 1961. After graduation, she attended Safford College of Beauty.
In 1962, she married Robert Hales and they were married for 22 years. She worked as a soda jerk for the Thatcher Drug Store.
In 1985, she married George F. Peek until his death in 2006.
Loretta created award-winning photographs, loved crocheting, quilting, creative arts and caring for her backyard wonderland. She always had a smile on her face and found the good in everyone.
She was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Three words that sum up her life: “beautiful, loving and creative.”
She is survived by: her children, Becky Jo Hales, Lou Ellen Allred and Jack Robert Hales; siblings; Nelsey McGrath (Patty), Bruce McGrath (Ronnie), Warner McGrath (Beth) and Joe McGrath (Brianne); 10 grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.
She is preceded in death by: her second husband, George Peek; her parents, Wilford and Dortha McGrath; her brother, Clarence McGrath; and her granddaughter, Brittany Sexton.
A viewing will be held Friday, Oct. 4, 2019, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 20th Street Chapel, at 2 p.m., with the funeral services beginning at 3 p.m. Bishop Aaron Huntsman will be officiating. Interment will follow in the Safford Cemetery.
Arrangements are under the direction of McDougal’s Caldwell Funeral Chapel and Gila Valley Crematory.
