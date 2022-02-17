Lori Ann Yslas, 57, of Safford, was born September 27, 1964, to Edward and Sarah (Colvin) Gallegos in Safford, Arizona. She graduated from Safford High School and Eastern Arizona College, went on to become a school teacher, and later became a caretaker for adults with special needs.
She was married and had two loving daughters, Monique and Angelica Yslas, whom were her world. She enjoyed spending time with close family and friends, listening to rock music, fishing, exploring new cities, and reading. Lori always had her nose buried in a book, excited to share what she had read with her family members.
Lori was always sharing fun and random facts about the family, celebrities, and historical events. No matter what hardships were thrown her way, Lori always found a way to keep her family members smiling and in high spirits.
Lori is survived by: her father, Edward Gallegos; her daughters, Monique and Angelica Yslas; her grandbabies, Isaiah and Alec Moreno; her brother, Cary Paul Gallegos, and her nephew and two nieces.
Lori is preceded in death by: her mother, Sarah Colvin Gallegos and her brother, Brian Gallegos.
A Mass of Christian Burial for Lori will be celebrated Monday, February 21, 2022, at 12:00 noon, at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church. Committal will follow in the Safford Cemetery.
A rosary and prayers will be offered Monday, February 21, 2022, at 11:00 a.m., at St. Rose of Lima.
Family will receive friends Monday morning, February 21, 2022, from 8:00 a.m. until 10:00 a.m., at the Vining Funeral Home.
Online condolences may be offered at viningfuneralhome.com. Arrangements are entrusted to Vining Funeral Home.
To plant a tree in memory of Lori Yslas as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.