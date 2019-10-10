Lorraine Mae La Vern Hardesty
Lorraine Mae La Vern Hardesty, of Thatcher, entered eternal rest Oct. 7, 2019. Lorraine was born in Duncan on March 31, 1939, to Doc and Ethel Edington.
Lorraine grew up in Thatcher. Her years at Thatcher High School were spent playing basketball, participating as a majorette at the football games and even taking a lead role in the production of “Meet Me in Saint Louis.”
Her education continued at Eastern Arizona College, where she ultimately earned her certification as an LPN. Her adult years were spent enjoying her family and working at Mt. Graham Regional Hospital.
As a mom, she could be found at every athletic event cheering on her three boys. At work, her favorite years were spent delivering babies. She loved her work with the babies and their mothers. Even with the demands of family life and full-time work, Lorraine was no stranger to service. If there was a person in need, Lorraine offered help.
She was a faithful member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and stayed true to her values until the day she passed.
Lorraine is survived by: her three sons, David, Roger and Danny Hardesty, and their families.
Funeral services for Lorraine will be conducted Friday, Oct. 11, 2019, at 2 p.m., at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Thatcher Stake Center by Bishop Wayne Nelson, of the Thatcher Fourth Ward. Concluding services will follow in the Thatcher Cemetery.
Family will receive friends Friday afternoon, Oct. 11, 2019, from 1 p.m. until 1:45 p.m., in The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Thatcher Stake Center Relief Society Room
