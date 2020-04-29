Lorrie Milligan of Safford passed away on April 28, 2020, at the age of 97. She was born in Mangus, New Mexico on June 1, 1922.
She moved to Morenci, AZ in 1950. Lorrie married Al Milligan and the couple was blessed with five children, Clora, Ray, Ernest, Lena, and Lydia.
Lorrie was a devoted wife and mother and her children were her top priority. She was all about family. In her spare time, she was a seamstress and cook for those who needed her. In 1993, her loving husband, Al, passed away leaving her in the care of her children and grandchildren.
She is survived by her children Clora Murphy, Ray Milligan, Ernest Milligan, Lena Holowell, Lydia Milligan, and her grandchildren.
Lorrie was preceded in death by her husband Al Milligan, her grandchildren Clayton & Darrah Milligan, and her in-laws Shari Milligan and James Murphy.
A graveside service will be held on Friday, May 1, 2020, beginning at 10:30 a.m. at the Safford Cemetery
Arrangements are under the direction of McDougal’s Caldwell Funeral Chapel & Gila Valley Crematory. Online condolences may be extended at www.caldwellfuneralchapel.com.