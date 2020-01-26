Louisa Ruiz Maldonado
Louisa Ruiz Maldonado, 84, of Safford, passed away Jan. 23, 2020, with her family by her side. Louisa was born June 14, 1935, in Safford to Alfonso and Lupe Perez-Tellez Ruiz.
On Nov. 17, 1951, she married the love of her life, Pete Maldonado. They started their home in Clifton and then moved their family to San Jose. Louisa and her husband have three sons and two daughters, one of whom died at birth: Pete, Michael, David and Connie. She lived with her granddaughter, Bea (Kevin) Payne, for the last few years, where she was very happy and well cared for.
Louisa enjoyed going to sporting events and assemblies for her grandchildren. She took great joy in caring for them. Anytime she could get out and do anything with them was a great time for her. She especially enjoyed going to the movies with her grandchildren. She was also known for her exceptional cooking skills.
She is survived by: her loving children, Michael, David (Becky), and Connie (Frank); and several grandchildren.
Louisa is preceded in death by: her husband, Pete Maldonado; her son, Peter Maldonado; her sisters, Carmen Talevera and Ynes Ybarra; her brothers, Ramon, Edward, Juan and Rudy Ruiz; and by her grandson, David Maldonado.
A special thanks to Alma Coons, who was a caregiver for the last four years. Thank you to Becky Aileen Maldonado and Gayle Wright for your wonderful care with grandma. Thank you to Eden Hospice, her nurse Raquel, thank you for the love and care you gave grandma on her final days. Also to McDougal’s Caldwell Funeral Chapel for taking such good care and preparing grandma.
