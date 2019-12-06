On Dec. 4, 2019, Lowell Kent Gardner went to be with our Father in Heaven. He left us very unexpectedly and much too soon.
Lowell and his family resided in Mesa at the time of his passing.
Lowell was an example of kindness and service to all those around him. He genuinely loved with his whole heart. He lived life to the fullest with his family at the forefront of all he did and was a devoted husband and father.
Whether with his family and friends, in his job as a usability engineer or serving at church, Lowell was a calming, reassuring presence to all those around him. He will be missed more than words can adequately express.
Lowell was born in Payson, Utah, to Richard Allen Gardner and Zilpha Diane Nielsen. He lived in many places, but Thatcher was home to him. He graduated from Thatcher High School in 1996.
He met his wife, Becky, at Eastern Arizona College in 2000, soon after returning from a two-year mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. They were married May 18, 2001, in the Mesa Arizona Temple, and enjoyed more than 18 years of marriage together before his untimely death.
Lowell is survived by: his wife, Rebecca “Becky”; his two children, Joshua Logan, 17, and Tylee Mable, 12; his parents, Allen and Zilpha; and his siblings, Doug (Maria), Jeff (Lizeth), Randall (Jennifer), Tiffany (Wes Gilmore, Gary (Heidi) and Corrianne (Nathan Coons).
You will be in our hearts forever . . . until we meet again.
Services will be held TUesday, Dec. 10, 2019, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 10305 E. Southern Ave., Mesa. A viewing will be held at 9 a.m., followed by the funeral at 10 a.m. Interment will take place at noon at Mountain View Cemetery.
Those from the Gila Valley planning to attend should add extra time for travel, due to a planned full closure of U.S. Highway 60, between Globe and Superior, between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to a memorial fund to help with funeral expenses and support for Lowell’s surviving wife and children.