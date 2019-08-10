Lucia Rowland of Safford, passed away Aug. 7, 2019, at her home with her family there at the age of 66. She was born April 5, 1953, in El Paso, Texas, to parents Rafael Montoya and Felipa Jurado Montoya, with siblings Patsy, Ralph, Ramon, Mary, Jane and Joey.
Lucia was a practicing Jehovah's Witness and was blessed to have children JoAnn, Rebecca, Yvonne and Desereé.
Lucia was very spiritually minded and shared scriptural encouragement and hope to everyone she came in contact with. Lucia, or “Lou,” who most of her family and friends knew her by, loved her family very much as she would say, “I love you mieces to pieces.”
She enjoyed shopping and her wigs. No matter where Lou was going, when she left the house, she always dressed for every occasion. She also enjoyed dancing, wearing her shades and taking long drives with her music as loud as possible.
Lucia will be missed by all of her family and friends. We await the day to see you in Paradise when fulfillment of Psalm 37:11 takes place which states “the meek will posses the Earth, they will find exquisite delight in the abundance of peace.”
She is survived by: her daughters, JoAnn Andrews, Rebecca Gates and Yvonne Massa; her siblings, Patsy Torrio, Ralph Montoya, Ramon Montoya, Mary Lillie, Jane Aguayo and Joey Montoya; 10 grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.
Lucia was preceded in death by: her parents, Rafael and Felipe Montoya; and her daughter, Desereé Howard.
Friends and family, there will be a memorial talk for Lucia on Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019, at 3 p.m., at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses, located at 605 S. 14th Avenue, Safford, AZ 85546.
Arrangements are under the direction of McDougal’s Caldwell Funeral Chapel & Gila Valley Crematory.
Online condolences may be extended at www.caldwellfuneralchapel.com.