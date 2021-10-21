Lucy Annabelle Salyer

Lucy Annabelle Salyer, of Safford, passed Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021, in Phoenix. Annabelle was 100.

Services will be Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021, at 2 p.m., at the Vining Funeral Home. Burial will follow in the Gila Valley Memorial Gardens.

The family will receive friends Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021, from 1 p.m. until service time at 2 p.m., also at the funeral home.

