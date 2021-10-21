Lucy Annabelle Salyer Oct 21, 2021 Oct 21, 2021 Updated 2 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Lucy Annabelle SalyerLucy Annabelle Salyer, of Safford, passed Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021, in Phoenix. Annabelle was 100.Services will be Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021, at 2 p.m., at the Vining Funeral Home. Burial will follow in the Gila Valley Memorial Gardens.The family will receive friends Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021, from 1 p.m. until service time at 2 p.m., also at the funeral home.Online condolences may be offered at viningfuneralhome.comArrangements are entrusted to Vining Funeral Home. To plant a tree in memory of Lucy Salyer as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Funeral Home Annabelle Burial Condolence Lucy Annabelle Salyer Gila Valley Memorial Load comments Most Popular Found body believed to be that of missing woman Dog attack leads to rabies shots for Safford man Car show draws dozens of classics Substance abuse coalition withdraws lease request after public furor Stephen Aaron Chavarria Albert Simon Chavarria Best of the best Gonzalez earns year-long leadership fellowship Bicyclist killed on U.S. 70 Marlene Cluff Hansen Sign up for our email newsletters