LuDene Brown Nelson, 90, of Cuba, New Mexico passed away suddenly, Sunday, December 11, 2022. She was born in Shelton, Idaho, February 23, 1932 to Harold Edward and LaVerda Hurst Brown. LuDene was the second of three girls.
LuDene was shy and quiet and didn’t like to talk about herself. She graduated from Ammon High School in 1951. In May of 1955 she traveled aboard the Queen Mary to serve a mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in England and Scotland. She spent the majority of her time in London and Edinburgh.
After returning from her mission she attended BYU where she graduated with a degree in Physical Education. While there she joined a square dance club called the Y Squares where she met her husband of 61 years, Jack Nelson. They were married for time and all eternity on August 28, 1961 in the Idaho Falls Temple.
She taught Physical Education in Spanish Fork, Utah for 2 years. She resigned and gave birth to two children, Sandra (1962) and Kim (1964). She moved to Animas, New Mexico in 1968 where she started teaching again. She taught business and typing for 18 years. She also coached volleyball and was a cheerleader sponsor for several years early on in her time at Animas High School. After retiring she moved to Cuba, New Mexico to join Jack. Everywhere she went, she had a book and her knitting with her.
LuDene is survived by her husband, Jack of the home, daughter, Sandra (Tim) O’Rear, Albuquerque, New Mexico; son, Kim (Debbie) Nelson, Concho, Arizona; 6 grandchildren, 15 great grandchildren, sister, Gayle (Dave) Garrick, Alpine, Utah; along with numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, sister, Marlyn Giles and granddaughter, Cassandra Richins.
A funeral service will be held on Saturday, December 17, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Springerville chapel, with visitation one hour prior. Interment will follow the services at the Eagar Cemetery. A luncheon will be held at the Springerville building following the interment.
