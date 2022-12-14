LuDene Brown Nelson

LuDene Brown Nelson, 90, of Cuba, New Mexico passed away suddenly, Sunday, December 11, 2022. She was born in Shelton, Idaho, February 23, 1932 to Harold Edward and LaVerda Hurst Brown. LuDene was the second of three girls.

LuDene was shy and quiet and didn’t like to talk about herself. She graduated from Ammon High School in 1951. In May of 1955 she traveled aboard the Queen Mary to serve a mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in England and Scotland. She spent the majority of her time in London and Edinburgh.

