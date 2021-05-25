Lupe Peru Gonzales, 75, of Safford, AZ, passed away in the comfort of her home on May 19, 2021.
Lupe was born on Nov. 4, 1945, to Ponciano and Clara Peru in Silver City, NM. Lupe was blessed with four brothers and six sisters.
In 1960, she met her “Reyno” Conrad Gonzales Sr, and they wed in 1963, going on to have five children, Conrad Gonzales Jr., Tommy Gonzales, Robert Gonzales, Sammy Gonzales, and Lorie Gonzales.
Lupe was a former Avon representative and was also an incredible homemaker. She enjoyed baking, shopping, spending time with family, taking pictures, sewing, and dancing.
Lupe was preceded by her parents Ponciano and Clara Peru, her sisters Irene Bullis, Lilly Ogas, Mary Bejarano, her brother Ponciano “Chano,” Peru, and grandson, Anthony Gonzales. She is survived by her husband Conrad Gonzales Sr, her sons Tommy (Nancy) Gonzales, Conrad (Angie) Gonzales, Robert (Danielle) Gonzales, Sammy Gonzales, and Lorie (Mario) Pedregon. Also, three brothers, three sisters, 17 grandchildren, and 28 great-grandchildren.
Our Wife/Mom/Grandma will be missed, but one thing we know is she is with our Lord in Heaven above and at peace, which brings us joy and peace in our hearts. We will keep all of our amazing memories of her close and will always remember her sayings: “Mira Que Curioso,” “GOLLY!”, “You’re Crazy!” Most of all, we will remember all the life lessons she taught us because she was “One Tough Stubborn Cookie” that we all loved and adored.
A visitation will be held from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., Thursday, May 27, 2021, at McDougal's Caldwell Funeral Chapel located at 112 E. Main Street Safford, Arizona, 85546. A Recitation of the Rosary will begin at 10 a.m., Friday, May 28, 2021, with A Mass of the Resurrection to follow at 11 a.m. at St. Rose of Lima located at 311 South Central Avenue, Safford, Arizona 85546.
Services are being cared for by McDougal's Caldwell Funeral Chapel located at 112 E. Main Street Safford, Arizona, 85546, 928-428-1740.