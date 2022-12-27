Lydia Elena Camacho

In loving memory of Lydia Elena (Ramirez) Camacho who passed away peacefully surrounded by her family at her home on her 84th birthday Friday December 23, 2022.
Lydia was born at the family homestead on a cold December night in Sanchez, AZ north of the Gila River from Safford and Solomon. She was delivered by her grandmother Reyes Sanchez weighing only 3 pounds. She was put in a shoebox filled with cotton from the cotton fields and placed near the families quartz fireplace to help keep her warm. Lydia survived that night as one of her aunts watched over her until the sun came up. Her son Chuck gave her the nickname Tough Cookie because she was the strongest woman who faced every challenge in her life with courage and dignity.
Lydia was a kind, caring and giving person who never met a stranger. She always put the needs of her family before her own. She loved spending time with her brothers and sisters but her most cherished moments were with her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren. They were her most precious little gems and she loved cooking delicious meals for her family. She was a source of inspiration to us all and she will be deeply missed by everyone whose lives she touched.
In 1981, Lydia met her husband Benny Camacho in Riverside, CA. They became the most loving couple with many things in common. They were very content living in the country among the orange groves. Their travels took them all over the world exploring cultures and traditions from abroad. Their favorite place being Barcelona Spain.
Lydia was proud to be a graduate of the Safford High School class of 1957. She loved school and participated as GAA President as well as Girls League President. She remained active in sports (softball, basketball, bowling and tennis). Lydia always looked forward to getting together with her class at the high school reunions.
Lydia never quit learning and educating herself. She continued on to Riverside City College in Riverside, CA where she studied medical office procedures, medical terminology and office occupation where she became proficient in typewriting, word processing, shorthand, bookkeeping and office management.
Lydia spent most of her career at Pinal General Hospital in Florence, AZ., front office receptionist at Mira Loma Space Center in Mira Loma, CA. and medical receptionist at Dixon Medical Corp. in Corona, CA.
Lydia is preceded in death by her son Charles J. Vasquez, loving parents Claro and Estella (Sanchez) Ramirez from Safford, AZ, sister Erma Hernandez from San Manuel, AZ, sister Olivia Marshall from Las Vegas, NV, brother Bernie Ramirez from Dripping Springs, AZ and brother Claro Ramirez Jr. from Kingsburg, CA.
Lydia is survived by her husband of 41 years, Benny Camacho. Siblings; Josie Franco (sister), Daniel Ramirez (brother) and spouse Helen Ramirez. Children; Elizabeth (Vasquez) Johnson (daughter) and spouse Terry Johnson, Rafaela Vasquez Daughter-n-law (wife of Charles J. Vasquez), Anna Herrera (step-daughter), Rebecca Camacho (step-daughter). Grandchildren; Jaclyn (Johnson) Kutchinsky and spouse Monica Kutchinsky, Steven Johnson and partner Alfe H. Ramirez, Shannon (Vasquez) Almeida and spouse Martin Almeida, Jillian (Vasquez) Barrett and spouse Ricky Barrett, Charles Claro Vasquez. Great Grandchildren; Manny, Alex, Brooklyn, Michael, Prince, Riley, Rafaela, Harlow, Maddox and Chase.
Mother, you will always be in our hearts and we will never forget you. You taught us well and you loved us endlessly. Thank you for giving us life.
The funeral service will be held Wednesday, January 4th, 2023 at the Vining Chapel with viewing at 10 a.m. and services at 11:00 a.m. With procession following to the Sanchez Cemetery. Reception to follow.
