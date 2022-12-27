Lydia Elena Camacho

In loving memory of Lydia Elena (Ramirez) Camacho who passed away peacefully surrounded by her family at her home on her 84th birthday Friday December 23, 2022.

Lydia was born at the family homestead on a cold December night in Sanchez, AZ north of the Gila River from Safford and Solomon. She was delivered by her grandmother Reyes Sanchez weighing only 3 pounds. She was put in a shoebox filled with cotton from the cotton fields and placed near the families quartz fireplace to help keep her warm. Lydia survived that night as one of her aunts watched over her until the sun came up. Her son Chuck gave her the nickname Tough Cookie because she was the strongest woman who faced every challenge in her life with courage and dignity.

