Lydia H. Saiz, 70, passed away on September 18, 2022, in her home surrounded by loved ones, after a long and courageous battle with Multiple Myeloma. She was born in Morenci, Arizona, on August 19, 1952, to parents Pastor and Enriqueta Huizar. She was an amazing and loving wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, sister, sister-in-law, aunt, and friend who will be deeply missed.
She grew up in Morenci where she met and married the love of her life, Lawrence Saiz. Together they brought 3 amazing sons into the world: David in 1970, Tony in 1972 and finally Lawrence II (Munchie) in 1981. The family faced many struggles which took them to Tucson in 1983 and later to Mesa in 1988, where they made their home. Lydia attended Pima Medical Institute and went on to have a long and successful career as a Lead Ophthalmic Technician. Her greatest joy was in spending time with her sons,
grandchildren and great grandchildren. In her spare time, she loved shopping, dancing, traveling with her husband and outings with her girlfriends from high school. She had a very loving and generous heart and will be remembered for her kindness, beautiful smile and contagious laugh. She was a gift to this world and will be greatly missed. There are not enough words or time to convey the true impact Lydia had on those she knew, even for the briefest time. She will be dearly remembered and, live in our hearts, forever.
She is survived by her loving husband of 52 years, Lawrence; 3 sons David, Tony (Ellen) and Lawrence II; 6 grandchildren, Jason, Eric, Jewel, Justin, Hazel and Samuel; 3 great-grandchildren Emma, Maddux and Lukas; and brother Alfred Huizar. She is preceded in death by her father Pastor, mother Enriqueta and sister Grace Perez.
A celebration of life for family and close friends will be held on October 8, 2022, 1:00 pm at Mariposa Memorial Gardens, 400 S Power Rd., Mesa, Arizona, 85206.
