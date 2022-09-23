Lydia H. Saiz

Lydia H. Saiz, 70, passed away on September 18, 2022, in her home surrounded by loved ones, after a long and courageous battle with Multiple Myeloma. She was born in Morenci, Arizona, on August 19, 1952, to parents Pastor and Enriqueta Huizar. She was an amazing and loving wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, sister, sister-in-law, aunt, and friend who will be deeply missed.

She grew up in Morenci where she met and married the love of her life, Lawrence Saiz. Together they brought 3 amazing sons into the world: David in 1970, Tony in 1972 and finally Lawrence II (Munchie) in 1981. The family faced many struggles which took them to Tucson in 1983 and later to Mesa in 1988, where they made their home. Lydia attended Pima Medical Institute and went on to have a long and successful career as a Lead Ophthalmic Technician. Her greatest joy was in spending time with her sons,

