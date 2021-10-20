On Monday, Oct. 18, 2021, Lydia P. Maldonado, loving wife, beloved mother of six, and beloved grandmother passed away at the age of 96.
Lydia was born in Safford, AZ on July 2, 1925. She was married to Alfredo Maldonado for 74 years. Lydia, often known as Lily, is the greatest example of love and devotion. There are so many lessons to learn from her generation. The world is always changing, but the things that should never change are what embodied the best of her. Each of her children and grandchildren can contribute to that list by sharing all the lessons she taught. The truth in each lesson is that she loved her family and was a devout Catholic. Lydia was deeply loved, not only by her family, but also by her many friends in the community. She volunteered for many organizations such as the Holy Cross Parish in Morenci, the American Legion Auxiliary, and the VFW Auxiliary.
Lydia loved to cook and sew. She made the most beautiful blankets and every stitch was sewn with love so that all of the kids and grandkids are covered with her love. Lydia always prepared food with her own special touch and she fed everyone who walked through the door. She showed love and care for all. Lydia enjoyed attending Bingo night and her date nights to the casino with the love of her life.
Lydia was preceded in death by her parents, Maria and Luis Pedregon; her two sisters, Dora Pinon and Vicky Armijo; her husband and love of her life, Alfredo Maldonado; her daughter, Ida Aguilar, and her son and daughter-in-law, Ernie and Rhea Maldonado.
She is survived by her children: Alfredo Maldonado (Pat); (John Aguilar); Berlinda Remo (Tony); Jean Garcia (Frank); and Frank Maldonado (Aurelia), along with her 13 grandchildren, 29 great-grandchildren, and two great-great-grandchildren.
A visitation will be held from 8 a.m. - 9:30 a.m., Friday, Oct. 29, 2021, at McDougal's Caldwell Funeral Chapel located at 112 E. Main St. Safford, Arizona 85546.
Recitation of the Rosary will begin at 10 a.m., Friday, Oct. 29, 2021, at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church with the Mass of a Christian Burial at 11 a.m., located at 311 S. Central Ave. Safford, Arizona 85546.
Interment will take place at Safford Union Cemetery located at 400 W. Discovery Park Blvd. Safford, Arizona 85546.
Arrangements are cared for by McDougal's Caldwell Funeral Chapel located at 112 E. Main St. Safford, AZ 85546, 928-428-1740.
