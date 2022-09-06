Lyle "Lefty" Angle

Lyle "Lefty" Angle, longtime resident of the Gila Valley passed from this life, Wednesday, August 31, 2022, with his daughter, Roberta Angle-Milligan, at his side.

Lyle was born September 18, 1930 to Robert Angle and Alice York in Artesia, AZ. He had seven siblings- six sisters and one brother, Eddie Sherman, who could be labeled as Lefty's BFF.  Over the years, Lyle picked up two nicknames that stuck with him-from his childhood he was called "Lefty" because he was left handed and then once he had grandkids, the grandkids called him "Papa" and then this nickname evolved to "Pops" which then became a name used by family, friends and extended family members as well.  

