Lyle Tenney Robinson peacefully entered into eternal life Friday, Jan. 1, 2021 at Mt. Graham Community Hospital with his beloved wife Norlene at his side.
Lyle was 88. Lyle was born July 4, 1932 in Thatcher Arizona to Irwin Jacob and Louie Robinson. He was the fifth of six children.
He attended Thatcher schools and then spent two years attending Eastern Arizona College. He then spent one year at BYU. He loved the music program at EAC and loved singing in a quartet with his friends. They called themselves “The Crows.”
In 1953 Lyle was drafted into the Army and spent 18 months serving in Korea. He married Norlene Weech on Oct. 19, 1953. They are the parents of six children: Lynne (deceased), Colleen (George) Rocha, David (Jolynn) Robinson, Lisa (Eddie) Norton, Lori (James) Mark, and John Robinson.
Lyle was an active member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and served in many different callings. He always said that the most rewarding calling he had was serving in the Bishopric of one of the college wards. Lyle loved going to car races, building beautiful cabinets, and being with his family. He sang for many events in a quartet and sometimes a mixed quartet alongside his wife. Lyle and Norlene loved going to BYU to attend Education Week. They attended for over 20 years. As soon as he returned home he would begin to look forward to going the next year.
Lyle is survived by his wife Norlene of 67 years, five children, 16 grandchildren, and 37 great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his infant daughter Lynne, his parents and siblings.
A viewing will be held Thursday, Jan. 7, at 9 a.m. at the Relief Society building in Pima, followed by a graveside service with military honors at the Pima Cemetery at 10 a.m.