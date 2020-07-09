Macedonio Baca Armijo, of Verde Lee, entered into rest Saturday, June 27, 2020, at his residence surrounded by his loving family. Macy was 83.
A Private Family Mass of Christian Burial for Macy will be celebrated Friday morning, July 10, 2020, at 10:30 a.m., at the Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Clifton by Rev. Nathaniel Mma. Committal will follow in the Sacred Heart Cemetery.
The family will receive friends Friday morning, July 10, 2020, from 9 a.m. until 10 a.m., also at the church.
Online condolences may be offered at viningfuneralhome.com
Arrangements are entrusted to Vining Funeral Home.