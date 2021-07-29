Maci Jo Reed
Maci Jo Reed, the daughter of Adam and Laura Reed, returned home to her Father in Heaven Thursday evening, July 22, 2021, at the tender age of 4.
Maci leaves to mourn: her parents; Adam and Laura Reed, her siblings, Gavin, Ethan and Ava; her paternal grandmother, Lori Lofgreen; and her grandfather, Larry Lofgreen. her maternal grandparents, Bill and Lynn Duncan. Maci was received into Heaven by her siblings, Trenton, Parker and Olivia.
A Celebration of Maci’s Life will be conducted Saturday morning, July 31, 2021, at 10 a.m., at the Pima Stake Center of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints by Bishop Brandon Welker of the Central Second Ward. Concluding services will follow in the Central Cemetery.
The family will receive friends Saturday morning, July 31, 2021, from 9 a.m. until 9:45 a.m., at the Relief Society Room of the Pima Stake Center of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
The family requests that those who are planning to attend the service wear bright colors to honor Maci.
