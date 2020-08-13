Magdalena “Maggie” Sandoval Baca
Magdalena “Maggie” Sandoval Baca passed away Thursday, August 6, 2020, in Safford, Arizona. She was the widow of Leandro P. Baca. They shared almost 50 years of marriage together.
Maggie was born in Frisco, New Mexico. She was the daughter of Donaciano Sandoval and Sophia Sandoval.
Maggie was a homemaker and enjoyed cooking and reading. She will be remembered for her love for her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She enjoyed the holidays and celebrating the 4th of July with her sister Libby.
She is survived by: her children, Albert S. Baca and his wife Rachel, Richard S. Baca and his wife Bridget, Jesse B. McCabe, Joe L. Baca, Leroy S. Baca, Lucy A. Becker, Joanne G. Soto and her husband Ramon; her 21 grandchildren and many great-grandchildren; and her sister, Libby.
She is preceded in death by: her husband, Leandro; and her children, Steve Baca and Arturo Baca.
Funeral services for Maggie were conducted Wednesday, August 12, 2020, at 10 a.m., at the Gila Valley Pentecostal Church by Pastor Kris Keyes. Concluding services followed in the Safford Union Cemetery.
Online condolences may be offered at viningfuneralhome.com
Arrangements were entrusted to Vining Funeral Home.