Maja Lynn Pennington Baldridge, of Duncan, went to be with the Lord Sunday morning, Feb. 14, 2021. Maja was 63.
Funeral services will be conducted Friday, Feb. 19, 2021, at 11 a.m., at the First Baptist Church of Duncan by Pastor Brad Boyd. Concluding services will follow in the Duncan Cemetery.
Viewing Friday, Feb. 19, 2021, from 10 a.m. until 11 a.m., at the First Baptist Church of Duncan.
